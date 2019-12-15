Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Legendary Pakistan batsman Javed Miandad has accused India captain Virat Kohli and the rest of the Indian team of “fulfilling political means” when they wore army caps earlier this year.

India wore the army caps during the third ODI against Australia in Ranchi on March 8 to commemorate the CRPF jawans who lost their lives in the Pulawama terrorist attack.

Pakistan called on the International Cricket Council (ICC) to take action against India for bringing politics into the sport.

However, the ICC said that India had sought permission and was given the green light to wear the army caps.

Miandad’s comments come after he was seen wearing an army cap during the ongoing first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi, which marked the return of Test cricket to Pakistan after 10 years.

The 62-year-old and former Sri Lanka cricketer Bandula Warnapura were invited as special guests for the first Test.

When asked why he wore an army cap, Miandad was quoted by Ary Sports as saying: “I wore an army cap just to show love for my army, and nothing else. I wanted to be a soldier and I used to wear such caps often during my childhood.

“Virat Kohli and the Indian team wore army caps for fulfilling political means but I didn’t.”

