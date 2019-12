Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

No play was possible on the fourth day of the first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi due to a wet outfield.

The wet outfield was the result of heavy rain overnight.

As a result of this, the first Test, which marks the return of Test cricket to Pakistan after 10 years, is set to end as a draw.

Sri Lanka ended day four on 282/6 and will continue batting on Sunday at 09:15 local time or 04:15 GMT.

