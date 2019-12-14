Yasir Shah has ‘started doubting himself’ – Which Pakistan legend said this?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan leg-spinner Mushtaq Ahmed has admitted that fellow spinner Yasir Shah has “started doubting himself”.

Mushtaq, who was recently appointed as Pakistan’s spin bowling consultant, has been working with Yasir at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

Yasir was released from Pakistan’s Test squad after being dropped for the ongoing first Test against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi, which marked the return of Test cricket to Pakistan after 10 years.

However, he will rejoin the Pakistan team on December 16 for the second Test against Sri Lanka, which begins on December 19 in Karachi.

Yasir was ousted from the playing XI for the first Test due to his poor form with the ball as of late.

In the recent two-Test series against Australia, he only took four wickets at an average of 100.50.

However, Yasir was actually Pakistan’s second-highest run-scorer as he accumulated 194 runs, which included his maiden Test century, at an average of 48.50.

Providing his thoughts on what’s to blame for Yasir’s dip in form, Mushtaq told ESPNcricinfo: “I have good chemistry with him and he is a good listener. I know three days aren’t enough as far as coaching is concerned, but all I have to do is fine-tune him, and take the negative thoughts out of his mind. He probably started doubting himself, and his mindset dragged a bit.

“There are rough patches in everyone’s life, but you don’t leave your best cricketers behind. You have to stick with them and trust them. There are few technical aspect I am going to speak to him about, [such as] him being in a hurry all the time. He needs to calm himself down and just reassess himself. I am confident that he will be different when you see him next.”

