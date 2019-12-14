Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq believes that the national team can still win the first Test in Rawalpindi.

With only 18.2 overs of play possible on the second day and 5.2 on the third day due to rain, a wet outfield and bad light, it seems as if the first Test match to be held in Pakistan in 10 years is set to finish as a draw.

However, Inzamam pointed out that Pakistan captain Azhar Ali should try to get Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne to declare on their first innings total, which stands at 282/6, and forfeit their second innings.

Azhar should then declare on naught in Pakistan’s first innings in order to set up a chase of 283 to win.

“Azhar Ali should offer Sri Lanka’s captain to declare their first innings for the score they have already posted and forfeit the second innings. Pakistan should also declare their first innings for naught and then go on to chase Sri Lanka’s first innings total,” Inzamam was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.

“This has happened only once when South African skipper Hansie Cronje offered the same situation to visiting England captain Nasser Hussain after Day 2, 3 and 4 of the fifth Centurion Test got washed out.”

