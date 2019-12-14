Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan spin bowling consultant Mushtaq Ahmed has vowed to “revive” spinner Yasir Shah and is confident he will make a “strong comeback”.

Mushtaq’s comments come after Yasir was dropped for the ongoing first Test against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi, which marked the return of Test cricket to Pakistan after 10 years.

Yasir was also released from the Test squad to work with Mushtaq, who is regarded as one of the best leg-spinners Pakistan ever produced, at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

Yasir only took four wickets at an average of 100.50 in the recent two-Test series against Australia.

But, it should be noted that Yasir was actually Pakistan’s second-highest run-scorer in the Test series against Australia as he accumulated 194 runs, which included his maiden Test century, at an average of 48.50.

“He is not applying himself properly and with a leg-spinner you always have to be patient,” Mushtaq told ESPNcricinfo. “He has forgotten the process he used to follow while running in to bowl each ball. He has been impatient to regain his form as quickly as possible, and trying too hard to take wickets. He is pushing himself to live up to the expectations, and it is unfair that people suddenly started to doubt him, and he isn’t getting a lot of support either.

“We shouldn’t doubt our best bowler, who has taken 200-plus wickets for his country. He has been winning games for us and you cannot just write him off on the basis of what he has done in Australia. Sometimes it’s about form, and sometime it’s about pitches that aren’t really helping you, but a good bowler remains a good player. You can’t judge him merely on the basis of two games. He is good as ever, but needs to be given confidence, and I am going to help him revive himself and make a strong comeback.”

Yasir will rejoin the Pakistan team on December 16 for the second Test against Sri Lanka, which begins on December 19 in Karachi.

