Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi has promised that he and the rest of the bowlers will try to “put in a good effort with the new ball” on the third day of the first Test against Sri Lanka.

Afridi has taken two wickets in the match, with the first coming on the opening day when he trapped Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne lbw for 59, which came off 110 balls and included nine boundaries.

This wicket was special as it was the first since Test cricket was last played in Pakistan 10 years ago.

He also took the only wicket to fall on the second day, where only 18.2 overs could be bowled due to rain and bad light, when he dismissed Niroshan Dickwella for 33.

“We will try tomorrow to put in a good effort with the new ball. It’s a question of taking one more wicket and then the tail will start,” Afridi was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Shaheen Shah Afridi reveals who introduced him to cricket and helped him become a superstar

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...