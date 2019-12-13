Image courtesy of: Ary Sports

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has expressed his anger towards the fact that the ongoing first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka is being held in Rawalpindi.

Ramiz noted that the weather in places like Rawalpindi and Islamabad is bad in December, and pointed out that Karachi should have hosted the first Test instead.

His comments come after only 18.2 overs was bowled on the second day in Rawalpindi, which is hosting the first Test match to be held in Pakistan after 10 years.

“It was a tough day in Rawalpindi. There was frustration because of the rain and bad light. A lot of cricket could not be played because of this. The debating point is why the first match was not played in Karachi? It does not have the same weather as Rawalpindi. Test cricket was being played in Pakistan after 10 years. We could have had five days of cricket there,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“Cricket comes under pressure in Rawalpindi and Islamabad during December because it is really cold there and rain also disrupted play. Many people came in and backed Pakistan and the re-launch of Test cricket. The fun and the drama that was being created and the rhythm was broken. I think the scheduling could have been a lot better.”

