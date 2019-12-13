Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi has said that he feels good whenever he works with head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis.

Afridi is currently featuring in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi, which marked the return of Test cricket to Pakistan after 10 years.

Afridi has taken two wickets in the match, with the first coming on the opening day when he trapped Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne lbw for 59, which came off 110 balls and included nine boundaries.

This wicket was special as it was the first since Test cricket was last played in Pakistan.

He also took the only wicket to fall on the second day, where only 18.2 overs could be bowled due to rain and bad light, when he dismissed Niroshan Dickwella for 33.

“These are new coaches and this is the first time I am working with them, I have learnt a lot from Waqar bhai. After Wasim bhai, I really like Waqar bhai. I feel good whenever I work with Waqar bhai and Misbah bhai,” Afridi was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

