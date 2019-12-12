Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi has revealed that his brother, Riaz, introduced him to cricket, taught him a lot and helped him become a superstar.

Shaheen admitted that he still learns things from Riaz, who played one Test match for Pakistan, to this day.

“When I was new to cricket, I learned a lot from my brother. He taught me a lot and I still get to learn a lot from my brother Riaz Afridi,” Shaheen was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Afridi is currently featuring in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi, which marked the return of Test cricket to Pakistan after 10 years.

Afridi has taken two wickets in the match, with the first coming on the opening day when he trapped Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne lbw for 59, which came off 110 balls and included nine boundaries.

This wicket was special as it was the first since Test cricket was last played in Pakistan.

He also took the only wicket to fall on the second day, where only 18.2 overs could be bowled due to rain and bad light, when he dismissed Niroshan Dickwella for 33.

