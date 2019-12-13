Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Shahid Afridi is without a doubt one of Pakistan’s best-ever players and among the greatest all-rounders to have ever played the game of cricket, but he recently brought up a 100 that he would prefer not to talk about.

Afridi was dismissed for a duck for the 100th time in his career when playing for Dhaka Platoon against the Rajshahi Royals in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Thursday.

To add insult to injury, the 44-year-old’s 100th duck was a golden duck as he caught behind off the bowling Ravi Bopara.

Afridi has been dismissed for a duck 44 times in international cricket, with 30 coming in ODIs, eight in Twenty20 Internationals and six in Tests.

The other 56 ducks have come from the numerous first-class, List A and Twenty20 matches he has played around the world.

Meanwhile, Afridi was retained by the Multan Sultans for next year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), which will be held entirely in Pakistan and run from February 20 to March 22.

