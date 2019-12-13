Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

With the entire first session of the third day of the first Test in Rawalpindi being abandoned due to a wet outfield, the Pakistan players brightened the day of some of the fans in attendance by taking selfies and signing autographs.

Only 18.2 overs was bowled on the second day and with the first session on the third day being wiped out, fans were left frustrated with the lack of action in the first Test match in Pakistan in 10 years.

However, like captain Azhar Ali did on the second day, the players, including Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq, brought smiles and happiness to fans who showed up with the hope of getting to see their favourite cricketers and heroes in action.

While we are awaiting for the start of play, Pakistan team members are spreading smiles around the Pindi Cricket Stadium. ☺️#PAKvSL pic.twitter.com/J37TRv7h5j — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 13, 2019

Signing autographs 📝

Taking selfies 🤳

Making fans happy ☺️#PAKvSL pic.twitter.com/hOxoVYG6tk — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 13, 2019

“While we are awaiting for the start of play, Pakistan team members are spreading smiles around the Pindi Cricket Stadium,” the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Twitter.

Should play begin on the third day, Sri Lanka will resume their innings on 267/6.

