Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the fans endured another frustrating day in Rawalpindi as only 5.2 overs of play was possible on the third day of the first Test.

Starting off the day on 263/6, the entire first session was abandoned due to a wet outfield.

When play eventually resumed, Sri Lanka added 19 runs to their overnight score before bad light stopped proceedings.

With the conditions failing to improve, the umpires had no choice but to bring play to an end for the day.

Dhananjaya de Silva finished on 87, which came off 151 balls and included 13 boundaries, while Dilruwan Perera remained undefeated on six.

Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah took two wickets apiece, while Mohammad Abbas and debutant Usman Khan Shinwari claimed one wicket each.

Sri Lanka ended day two on 282/6 and will continue batting on Saturday at 09:15 local time or 04:15 GMT.

