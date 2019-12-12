What does Pakistan captain Azhar Ali do during rain delays? Sign autographs of course!

Azhar Ali signed autographs for fans while play was suspended on the second day of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi

Azhar Ali signed autographs for fans while play was suspended on the second day of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan captain Azhar Ali was seen signing autographs for fans while play was suspended on the second day of the first Test in Rawalpindi due to rain and bad light.

Only 18.2 overs were bowled, but that didn’t stop die-hard fans from flocking to the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium to watch Pakistan and Sri Lanka in action.

Despite the inclement weather, the fans continued to stay at the ground, and some were rewarded with an autograph from Azhar.

The ongoing Test match marked the return of Test cricket to Pakistan after 10 years.

