Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan captain Azhar Ali was seen signing autographs for fans while play was suspended on the second day of the first Test in Rawalpindi due to rain and bad light.

Only 18.2 overs were bowled, but that didn’t stop die-hard fans from flocking to the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium to watch Pakistan and Sri Lanka in action.

Despite the inclement weather, the fans continued to stay at the ground, and some were rewarded with an autograph from Azhar.

Captain @AzharAli_ signing autographs for fans at Pindi Cricket Stadium#PAKvSL pic.twitter.com/NMSbCrwHTl — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 12, 2019

The ongoing Test match marked the return of Test cricket to Pakistan after 10 years.

