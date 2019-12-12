Which two Pakistan stars have been stopped from playing in the BBL?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Usman Khan Shinwari and all-rounder Faheem Ashraf have both been stopped from playing for the Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League (BBL).

Shinwari and Faheem were signed by the Renegades earlier this month for the first half of the tournament, which is Australia’s domestic Twenty20 competition.

However, Shinwari is currently featuring in Pakistan’s Test series against Sri Lanka.

In fact, he made his Test debut in the first Test in Rawalpindi, which marked the return of Test cricket to Pakistan after 10 years.

As for Faheem, he was told to participate in domestic cricket in Pakistan instead of featuring in the BBL.

“It’s obviously unfortunate to lose Shinwari and Ashraf on the eve of the season but sometimes that’s the nature of T20 cricket in a busy international schedule,” Renegades coach Michael Klinger said in a statement as quoted by Cricbuzz. “We know things can change quickly with international players and we need to be ready to respond.”

Having lost two overseas players, the Renegades have signed uncapped England seamer Richard Gleeson, while Harry Gurney, who was going to replace Shinwari in the latter half of the BBL, is now expected to be available for the entire tournament.

Gleeson, who plays for Lancashire, has taken 43 wickets in 42 Twenty20 matches at an average of 24.27.

“Richard bowls with genuine pace and is capable of hitting the areas that make it difficult for batsmen to score on a regular basis,” said Klinger. “His skills in the power play and at the death have resulted in him being one of the best T20 bowlers in the UK T20 Blast in recent years.”

The Renegades will kick off their BBL campaign against the Sydney Thunder on December 19 in Geelong.

Meanwhile, Shinwari transferred from the Karachi Kings to the Lahore Qalandars for next year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), which will be held entirely in Pakistan and run from February 20 to March 22, while Faheem was retained by Islamabad United.

