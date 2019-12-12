Image courtesy of: Deepak Malik / Sportzpics for BCCI

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar believes that India captain Virat Kohli “gave a shut up call” to West Indies seamer Kesrick Williams during the recent Twenty20 series.

Kohli and Williams engaged in on-field antics during the series, but Akhtar pointed out that Kohli clearly came out on top.

The 31-year-old hammered a career-best 94 not out, which came off 50 deliveries and included six boundaries and six sixes, in the first Twenty20 International in Hyderabad.

He followed that up with an unbeaten 70 off just 29 balls, which included four boundaries and seven sixes, in the third Twenty20 International in Mumbai.

“The way he was playing, he’s given a shut up call to Williams,” Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.

In addition to giving a “shut up call” to Williams, Akhtar also said that Kohli “has to be competing with the best of the best”.

With India having won the Twenty20 series 2-1, they will now be looking to triumph in the three-match ODI series, which begins on December 15 in Chennai.

