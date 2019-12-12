Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has hilariously said that India captain Virat Kohli shouldn’t be allowed to go on holidays since he “returns with a bang”.

Last month, Kohli travelled to Bhutan with his wife – Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma – and celebrated his birthday there.

Having returned for the ongoing limited overs series against the West Indies, Kohli hammered a career-best 94 not out, which came off 50 deliveries and included six boundaries and six sixes, in the first Twenty20 International in Hyderabad.

He followed that up with an unbeaten 70 off just 29 balls, which included four boundaries and seven sixes, in the third Twenty20 International in Mumbai.

“Giving holidays to Virat Kohli is very dangerous because when he comes back, he returns with a bang,” Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.

With India having won the Twenty20 series 2-1, they will now be looking to triumph in the three-match ODI series, which begins on December 15 in Chennai.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Shoaib Akhtar believes Virat Kohli “has to be competing with the best of the best”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...