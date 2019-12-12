Image courtesy of: Vipin Pawar / Sportzpics for BCCI

Legendary Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar firmly believes that India captain Virat Kohli “has to be competing with the best of the best”.

Kohli is widely regarded the best batsman in international cricket right now, and was in red-hot form in the recently concluded Twenty20 series against the West Indies.

Kohli smashed a career-best 94 not out, which came off 50 deliveries and included six boundaries and six sixes, in the first Twenty20 International in Hyderabad.

He followed that up with an unbeaten 70 off just 29 balls, which included four boundaries and seven sixes, in the third Twenty20 International in Mumbai.

“Kohli has to be competing with the best of the best and the best of the best are within the team itself, like Rohit Sharma and Lokesh Rahul,” Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.

With India having won the Twenty20 series 2-1, they will now be looking to triumph in the three-match ODI series, which begins on December 15 in Chennai.

