Pakistan pace bowler Naseem Shah has insisted that he was not angry with the team management after being dropped for the second Test against Australia in Adelaide.

The 16-year-old made his international debut in the first Test in Brisbane and even dismissed Australia opener David Warner for 154.

However, even though he was praised for his performance in the first Test, Naseem found himself watching the second Test from the sidelines.

But, he pointed out that the team management was looking out for his wellbeing and reiterated that there is no bad blood between him and them.

“There wasn’t any issue. Our management understands better how they want to take care of me, so nothing to worry about,” Naseem was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Naseem is currently featuring in the first Test against Sri Lanka and was the most successful bowler on the first day in Rawalpindi, which marked the return of Test cricket to Pakistan after 10 years, as he took two wickets.

Naseem dismissed Oshada Fernando and Angelo Mathews to end the day with figures of 2-51 off 16 overs.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Abbas and debutant Usman Khan Shinwari took one wicket apiece as Sri Lanka ended day one, which was cut short due to bad light, on 202/5 off 68.1 overs.

