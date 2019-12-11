Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Naseem Shah believes that he could have taken more wickets had the opening day of the first Test against Sri Lanka not ended early due to bad light.

Naseem was the most successful bowler on the first day in Rawalpindi, which marked the return of Test cricket to Pakistan after 10 years, as he took two wickets.

Naseem dismissed Oshada Fernando and Angelo Mathews to end the day with figures of 2-51 off 16 overs.

“I could’ve gotten another wicket or so from the way I was bowling towards the end. Tomorrow, we will try to get them out quickly before 250,” Naseem was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Abbas and debutant Usman Khan Shinwari took one wicket apiece as Sri Lanka ended day one on 202/5 off 68.1 overs.

