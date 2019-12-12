Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq believes that the bowlers in the national team “don’t have an idea as to how to take wickets in the longer format of the game”.

Inzamam’s comments come after the opening day of the first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi, which marked the return of Test cricket to Pakistan after 10 years.

Sri Lanka ended day one on 202/5 and lost wickets at regular intervals after captain Dimuth Karunaratne and his opening partner Oshada Fernando worked hard to forge a 96-run partnership.

Despite Pakistan fighting back, Inzamam unimpressed with the bowlers’ wicket-taking abilities.

“Shaheen Shah Afridi is a good bowler and [the] others are good too but they don’t have an idea as to how to take wickets in the longer format of the game,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Inzamam-ul-Haq reveals the huge selection mistake Pakistan made for the first Test against Sri Lanka

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...