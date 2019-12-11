Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Sri Lanka Test captain Dimuth Karunaratne has admitted that he is glad and honoured to be playing a part in bringing Test cricket back to Pakistan after 10 years.

This amazing achievement will be accomplished when Pakistan and Sri Lanka go head to head in the first Test in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

Karunaratne noted that this is the first time he will be playing in Pakistan, but added that he is excited to be part of history.

“It my first experience here, but I am really excited,” Karunaratne was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. “It’s after 10 years that we are playing a Test match in Pakistan and it’s a great pleasure for me to be part of it.”

