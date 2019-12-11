Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary England pace bowler Darren Gough has admitted that he would be open to working with the Pakistan team in a coaching capacity.

Gough, who was England’s bowling consultant during their tour of New Zealand, also admitted that he is glad to see Test cricket returning to Pakistan after 10 years.

This will be accomplished when the first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka gets underway in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

Gough also recalled touring Pakistan with England back in 2000 and said that the hotels and people were “great”.

“It’s great to see Test cricket returning to Pakistan. I was in Pakistan in 2000, the hotels and the people were great and the cricket was excellent. If I had the chance to go to Pakistan to do some media work or coaching, I would definitely go there,” Gough was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

