Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez said he is “glad to see [the] revival of Test cricket in Pakistan”.

Hafeez’s comments come ahead of the two-Test series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, which begins in Rawalpindi on Wednesday and will mark the return of Test cricket to Pakistan after 10 years.

Hafeez thanked Sri Lanka for playing a big part in helping make history.

Glad to see revival of Test cricket in Pakistan 🇵🇰.Big Thanks to @OfficialSLC to Visit Pakistan 👍🏼🙏🏽.Best wishes & Good luck to both teams @OfficialSLC @TheRealPCB M sure fans wil enjoy & wil make it Bigger,Louder & Clear that We Pakistani Love Cricket 🏏 pic.twitter.com/gn3Ssd2VAE — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) December 10, 2019

“Glad to see [the] revival of Test cricket in Pakistan. Big Thanks to Sri Lanka [for visiting] Pakistan. Best wishes and good luck to both teams. Make sure fans will enjoy and will make it bigger, louder and clear that we Pakistanis love cricket,” Hafeez said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Hafeez was retained by the Lahore Qalandars for next year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), which will be held entirely in Pakistan and run from February 20 to March 22.

