Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali has warned his side not to underestimate Sri Lanka in their upcoming two-Test series, which begins on Wednesday in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan will be looking to bounce back from their 2-0 loss to Australia in the Test series against Sri Lanka, which will mark the return of Test cricket to Pakistan after 10 years.

However, Azhar pointed out that beating Sri Lanka will be a lot easier said than done, especially as they fought hard to hold New Zealand to a 1-1 draw in August.

“You can never take Sri Lanka easy, they have always been a tough opponent regardless of whether they are playing at home or away,” Azhar was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. “Their bowling and batting is very disciplined and if you have to challenge them, you really have to come hard and be disciplined.

“We were lacking both with bat and ball in our previous series in Australia, but we have to come back quickly. Test cricket demands discipline, and you have be consistent as well. You can’t win in one session but lose in another session.”

