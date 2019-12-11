Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Azhar Ali has admitted that he needs to step up and lead by example in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which begins on Wednesday in Rawalpindi.

Azhar acknowledged that he has not been in good form as of late and had an opportunity to turn his fortunes around.

In the recent two-Test series against Australia, Azhar only managed to accumulate 62 runs at a disappointing average of 15.50.

It should be noted that in the last two years, Azhar has scored 602 runs in 13 Tests at an average of 24.08.

“Whoever is the captain obviously have a playing role as well, and it is really important for me to perform,” he was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. “I realise that I am unfortunately not making runs, but I am trying to revive my form.

“My form is good, unfortunately I am not able to transform it into runs. Sometimes all you need is runs to get all the things back to normal. I am in international cricket now for nearly ten years, and with such experience, the purpose is to think how I can contribute to win games for my team. It is also important for me as captain to score runs to give a message across the board and lead from the front.”

