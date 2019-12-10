Which Pakistan batsman is Imran Butt’s ‘role model’?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Balochistan opener Imran Butt has revealed that veteran Pakistan batsman Asad Shafiq is his role model.

Imran, who is the highest run-scorer in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with 934 runs in nine matches, which included four centuries and three fifties, at an average of 62.26, noted that Shafiq has performed well all over the world.

The 23-year-old also praised Shafiq for being a “kind person”.

“My role model for the longest format of the game is without a doubt Asad Shafiq as he is played around the world and performed really well and is the ideal player to follow and he is a kind person too,” he told PakPassion.

