Misbah-ul-Haq wants Imran Butt opening the batting for Pakistan?

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has admitted that uncapped opener Imran Butt is on his radar.

With Pakistan’s openers having struggled as of late, Misbah admitted that the 23-year-old could help solve the problem.

Imran is currently the highest run-scorer in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with 934 runs in nine matches for Balochistan, which includes four centuries and three fifties, at an average of 62.26.

“Imran Butt is a good player and we had a lot of discussion about him because we are also looking at players for the opening spot,” Misbah was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “In future, we will definitely look at where we can give him a chance and bring him in the team. We didn’t want to make too many changes, only where necessary.”

