Balochistan opener and Pakistan hopeful Imran Butt has said that he considers himself “a 50-over and four-day specialist”.

The 23-year-old is the highest run-scorer in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with 934 runs in nine matches for Balochistan, which included four centuries and three fifties, at an average of 62.26.

Since Imran feels that since his performances in Twenty20 cricket haven’t been that good so far, he doesn’t see himself as a specialist in the shortest format.

Imran has featured in 10 Twenty20 games and scored 69 runs at an average of 13.80.

“At this point given my performances, I consider myself a 50-over and four-day specialist. My performances in Twenty20s are not that great at the moment, so I will hold my judgement on that format for now,” he told PakPassion.

