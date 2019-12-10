Imran Butt reveals which Pakistan batsman he is a ‘great fan’ of

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Balochistan opener Imran Butt has admitted that he is a “great fan of Babar Azam’s style of batting”.

Azam has been in magnificent form as of late and was Pakistan’s top run-scorer in the recent two-Test series against Australia, where he accumulated 210 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 52.50.

As for Imran, he is highest run-scorer in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with 934 runs in nine matches for Balochistan, which included four centuries and three fifties, at an average of 62.26.

“I am currently a great fan of Babar Azam’s style of batting. He is a very good player in terms of technique and tactics and of course he is very consistent in his performances,” the 23-year-old told PakPassion.

Meanwhile, Azam was retained by the Karachi Kings for next year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), which will run from February 20 to March 22.

