What ‘pleasant surprise’ did Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis get?

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis said it was a “pleasant surprise” to meet legendary batsman Javed Miandad.

Miandad, who will be a special guest for the first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, was present during the national team’s training session in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

Jadu ki japhiiiiii after a long time♥️ Great to see The Legendary Javed Miandad at the ground…What a pleasant surprise #Respect @TheRealPCB pic.twitter.com/mmud03A7Gt — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) December 10, 2019

“Jadu ki japhiiiiii after a long time. Great to see The Legendary Javed Miandad at the ground…What a pleasant surprise,” Waqar said on Twitter.

Pakistan will welcome Test cricket back to the country after 10 years when the first Test between them and Sri Lanka gets underway in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

