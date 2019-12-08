Image courtesy of: Samaa TV

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has invited legendary batsman Javed Miandad as a special guest for the first Test against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi.

Miandad represented Pakistan in 124 Test matches, where he scored 8,832 runs, which included 23 centuries and 43 fifties, at an average of 52.57.

He also featured in 233 ODIs and accumulated 7,381 runs, which included eight hundreds and 50 half-centuries, at an average of 41.70.

In addition to Miandad, the PCB has also invited former Sri Lanka batsman Bandula Warnapura as a special guest for the match.

Warnapura played four Tests for Sri Lanka and scored 96 runs at an average of 12.

He also took part in 12 ODIs and made 180 runs, which included one half-century, at an average of 15.

PCB invites Bandula Warnapura and Javed Miandad as special guests at Rawalpindi Test https://t.co/C5V7cy0US0 #PAKvSL — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) December 8, 2019

“PCB invites Bandula Warnapura and Javed Miandad as special guests at Rawalpindi Test,” the PCB said on Twitter.

Pakistan’s upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka will be historic as it will be their first Test series on home soil in over 10 years.

The two Tests will be held in Rawalpindi from December 11 to 15 and Karachi from December 19 to 23.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...