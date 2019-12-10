Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq has recalled how Sarfaraz Ahmed and Mickey Arthur opted not to pick Fawad Alam during the national team’s tour of England last year.

Inzamam noted that he had suggested including Fawad or Saad Ali in the squad, but Sarfaraz, who was captain at the time, and Arthur, who was head coach, both chose Saad “without hesitation”.

“We’d selected 15 players for the 2018 Test series in England. I was then given permission to include a 16th player and suggested the names of Saad Ali and Fawad Alam. Both the Captain (Sarfaraz) and Coach (Mickey Arthur), without hesitation said they wanted Saad Ali,” Inzamam was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

While Fawad was overlooked for that tour, he is set to make his Test comeback during the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

The 34-year-old has been in superb form in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he has scored 781 runs in 10 matches for Sindh, which includes four centuries and two fifties, at an average of 71.

Pakistan’s upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka will be historic as it will be their first Test series on home soil in over 10 years.

The two Tests will be held in Rawalpindi from December 11 to 15 and Karachi from December 19 to 23.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...