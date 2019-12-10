Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan held a practice session ahead of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

Legendary batsman Javed Miandad, who will be a special guest at the first Test, was seen giving advice to the Pakistan batsmen while the team was training.

Pakistan team practice session at Pindi Cricket Stadium.#PAKvSL Test starts tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Eq6OQS667U — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 10, 2019

The first Test will be a historic one as it will mark the return of Test cricket to Pakistan after 10 years.

The second Test will be held in Karachi from December 19 to 23.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...