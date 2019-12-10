Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board
Pakistan held a practice session ahead of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.
Legendary batsman Javed Miandad, who will be a special guest at the first Test, was seen giving advice to the Pakistan batsmen while the team was training.
Pakistan team practice session at Pindi Cricket Stadium.#PAKvSL Test starts tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Eq6OQS667U
The first Test will be a historic one as it will mark the return of Test cricket to Pakistan after 10 years.
The second Test will be held in Karachi from December 19 to 23.