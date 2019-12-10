Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Sri Lanka head coach Mickey Arthur has said that his side should bat first if they win the toss in the first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi.

Arthur, who used to be Pakistan’s head coach before being let go after the World Cup earlier this year, also noted that Sri Lanka can win the match if they post a big first innings total.

“I do think we have the talent, I do think we have the skills to go to Pakistan and win. In Rawalpindi the wickets are generally very good. They are very good to bat on. Big first innings scores are really going to be important for us,” Arthur was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The upcoming Test series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be historic as it will be Pakistan’s first Test series on home soil in over 10 years.

The first Test in Rawalpindi will begin on Wednesday, while the second Test will be held in Karachi from December 19 to 23.

