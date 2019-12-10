Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Balochistan opener and Pakistan hopeful Imran Butt has made it clear that he is not afraid to compete with Test captain Azhar Ali, Shan Masood, Abid Ali and Imam-ul-Haq.

Azhar, Masood, Abid and Imam are currently the four players competing over Pakistan’s opening batsmen slots.

However, after a superb Quaid-e-Azam Trophy season, Imran has come into the picture as well.

The 23-year-old is the highest run-scorer in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with 934 runs in nine matches for Balochistan, which included four centuries and three fifties, at an average of 62.26.

Given how much the Pakistan openers have struggled, some have suggested that Imran be given the chance to make his presence felt at the international level.

But, that would mean competing against Azhar, Masood, Abid and Imam.

Imran reiterated that he isn’t worried about the competition and instead noted that he relishes it as it will motivate him to constantly be at his very best.

“I understand that Pakistan at the moment is well-served by the likes of Shan Masood, Imam-ul-Haq, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali and there are some good players like Sami Aslam who can also take on the role of an opener which is the kind of healthy competition that is needed,” he told PakPassion. “As far as I am concerned, having to compete with other stronger candidates is not something I fear, in fact i feel that I perform the best and get a 100 percent out of myself when I have to compete against others.

“For Pakistan, we are lucky that we have 3-4 excellent openers who give us solid bench-strength and if I can at some point also add my name in that list than that would be excellent news for the team.”

