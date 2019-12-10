Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Opening batsman Imran Butt has admitted that the one major regret he had for this year’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy season was not scoring 1,000 runs.

Imran, who played for Balochistan, ended the season with 934 runs in nine matches, which included four centuries and three fifties, at an average of 62.26.

Having finished just 66 runs short of 1,000 runs, the 23-year-old conceded that he should have “batted for a longer period” in some of his innings to get there.

“I am very happy to an extent with how I performed this season, but I also know that I could have done better than what I achieved this time around,” Imran told PakPassion. “As a professional, one should and can never be satisfied with one’s performances but all-in-all, I would say I did well in scoring 934 runs this season.

“You can always look back and say that maybe I should have done things better and so I feel that there were a few innings in the season which I should have batted for a longer period, especially some innings where I ended up getting out for 70 or so. If I had prolonged those innings, I could have crossed the 1,000 run mark for the season but that didn’t happen, and I do regret that.”

