Pakistan hopeful Imran Butt has revealed that seamer Haris Rauf was the most impressive bowler he faced in this year’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy season.

Imran, 23, is the highest run-scorer in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with 934 runs in nine matches for Balochistan, which included four centuries and three fifties, at an average of 62.26.

However, when Balochistan played Northern Pakistan in October, Imran was dismissed by Rauf for 59 in both innings.

“To be brutally honest, I have not come across any outstanding fast bowler this season. If I had to name one bowler who impressed me this season, it would be Haris Rauf and only because he was the only fast bowler who got me out in both innings of a match,” Imran told PakPassion.

Rauf featured in three Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches and took seven wickets at an average of 39.28.

Rauf was also retained by the Lahore Qalandars for next year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

