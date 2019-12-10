‘Can’t wait to get back to Pakistan’ – Which Australia star said this?

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Australia batsman Ben Dunk has said that he “can’t wait to get back to Pakistan” for next year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Dunk’s comments come after he was picked by the Lahore Qalandars in the silver category of the PSL draft on December 6 in Lahore.

Very happy to be involved in the @thePSLt20 again, and thank you to @lahoreqalandars for giving me an opportunity! Can’t wait to get back to Pakistan! — ben dunk (@bendunk51) December 9, 2019

“Very happy to be involved in the Pakistan Super League again, and thank you to [the] Lahore Qalandars for giving me an opportunity! Can’t wait to get back to Pakistan!” Dunk said on Twitter.

In last year’s PSL, Dunk, who played for the Karachi Kings, scored 124 runs in seven matches at an average of 24.80 and a strike-rate of 130.52.

