Balochistan opener Imran Butt has revealed that Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq is “one of the most reasonable and nicest people I have met in my life” and has always been “kind and helpful to me”.

Imran is the highest run-scorer in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with 934 runs in nine matches for Balochistan, which included four centuries and three fifties, at an average of 62.26.

The 23-year-old noted that he has known Misbah since the 2013/14 season.

“Regardless of my past association with Misbah bhai, I can tell you that he is one of the most reasonable and nicest people I have met in my life. What I am really sure about is that he will do full justice to the positions he has been given by the PCB,” Imran told PakPassion. “I say this based upon the fact that I have known him at a personal level since the 2013/14 season.

“He has always been kind and helpful to me and in the last couple of seasons that he was at SNGPL, he spent a lot of time working on my batting technique which has really helped me improve as a batsman. Whilst I do know him well, I know that to get into the national side, I will have to perform really well to be noticed by the Pakistan selectors.”

