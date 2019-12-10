Imran Butt makes bold claim about himself and playing for Pakistan

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Balochistan opener Imran Butt firmly believes that he has what it takes to represent Pakistan in international cricket and is confident that he will prove this in the future.

Imran is the highest run-scorer in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with 934 runs in nine matches, which included four centuries and three fifties, at an average of 62.26.

While he was not named in Pakistan’s squad for the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka, the 23-year-old is looking to maintain his red-hot form and remain on the selectors’ radar.

“By the grace of God, I have never played cricket just for entertaining myself and like every professional player, my ultimate goal is to represent my country,” he told PakPassion. “I believe that I have what it takes to represent my country at the international level, and I do feel that I will prove myself right in the future.

“I have not been named in the Pakistan squad for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka but I am not disappointed at all even though I was praying and hoping to be called up for national duties. I do, however, wish the best of luck to every player selected for this series.

“What I will do now is to concentrate on making sure that my batting technique and fitness is in line with what is needed for international cricket and hope to be noticed by the selectors to represent Pakistan in the future.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Misbah-ul-Haq wants Imran Butt opening the batting for Pakistan?

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...