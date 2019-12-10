Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Sri Lanka Test captain Dimuth Karunaratne has thanked Pakistan for giving him and the rest of the national team a warm welcome after they touched down in the country.

Karunaratne will be leading Sri Lanka in a historic series as their two-Test series against Pakistan will mark the return of Test cricket to Pakistan for the first time in 10 years.

“A warm welcome by Pakistan. Thank you,” Karunaratne said on Twitter.

The first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will begin on Wednesday in Rawalpindi, while the second Test will be held from December 19 to 23 in Karachi.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...