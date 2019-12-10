Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Veteran batsman Fawad Alam has said that he was angry and frustrated with the previous Pakistan selectors as they never gave him a specific reason on why he was not being picked in the national team.

Fawad’s comments come after he was included in Pakistan’s Test squad for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which begins in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old, who last played Test cricket in 2009, has been in superb form in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he has scored 781 runs in 10 matches for Sindh, which includes four centuries and two fifties, at an average of 71.

He has also performed well in the last few years, but was never given a chance to resurrect his international career.

“[The] selectors always told me to keep performing, nobody even said there is any specific reason for my non-selection in the past,” Fawad was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Pakistan’s upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka will be historic as it will be their first Test series on home soil in over 10 years.

The two Tests will be held in Rawalpindi from December 11 to 15 and Karachi from December 19 to 23.

