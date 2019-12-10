Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam has revealed that back in 2011, legendary West Indies batsman Shivnarine Chanderpaul gave him some brilliant advice that he still remembers to this day.

Fawad, who is set to feature in his first Test match since 2009 after being recalled to Pakistan’s Test team for the series against Sri Lanka, noted that there was a lot of talk about his stance while he was batting.

However, the 34-year-old recalled that Chanderpaul, who had a very unique stance as well, told him not to worry about it and silence his critics by scoring runs.

“Regarding my stance, I wasn’t like this when I started playing cricket. When I kept playing, I didn’t know how it was changing,” Fawad was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “We didn’t used to have TV analysts etc. before. Then when I saw on TV then I realised. So it became like that over a period of time. You have one coach who helps you and then you are also your own coach. You can decide how you are comfortable. By myself, I began to stand like that. In the middle, I tried to reduce it a bit but it didn’t work out.

“In 2011, I went to Sri Lanka for a league and Chanderpaul was there. I spoke to him at that time, and that time there was a lot of talk about my stance. He said something really nice which I took as advice. He said people will keep talking no matter how you stand, there has been a lot of talk about my own stance but how did I stop that, it was due to my runs.

“So no matter how you stand, if you make runs then the same people who criticise will also applaud you, so I adopted that mindset and I stopped worrying about how I was standing. That helped me a lot as well.”

Pakistan’s upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka will be historic as it will be their first Test series on home soil in over 10 years.

The two Tests will be held in Rawalpindi from December 11 to 15 and Karachi from December 19 to 23.

