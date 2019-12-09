Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam believes it would be a “good experience” for the national team if Bangladesh played a day-night Test match in Pakistan.

Fawad’s comments come after he was picked for the historic Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be Pakistan’s first Test series on home soil in over 10 years.

The two Tests will be held in Rawalpindi from December 11 to 15 and Karachi from December 19 to 23.

Bangladesh are currently hesitant to tour Pakistan for a Test series, but Fawad believes it was benefit the Pakistani people if they are able to watch a day-night Test match.

“It’s great for Test cricket to be returning to Pakistan, it’s good for the country. As for a possible day-night Test versus Bangladesh, these things are happening in the world and our best wishes are with [the] PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) that their efforts bear fruit. If it happens, it will be a good experience for us,” Fawad was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

