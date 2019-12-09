Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Veteran batsman Fawad Alam has admitted that there is a lot of pressure on him to perform for Pakistan in the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka.

Fawad’s comments come after he was recalled to Pakistan’s Test team for the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

The 34-year-old, who last played Test cricket in 2009, has been in superb form in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he has scored 781 runs in 10 matches for Sindh, which includes four centuries and two fifties, at an average of 71.

“When a player is playing a club match even, there is pressure, same with a domestic match. There is always pressure for performance,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “Pressure will be there for performance, I’m making a comeback after a long time but I need to overcome that and look forward and give my best.

“I want to focus on the opportunity Allah has given me right now, I don’t want to look far ahead and lose sight and focus of what I have now. I will give my 200 percent to perform here.”

Pakistan’s upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka will be historic as it will be their first Test series on home soil in over 10 years.

The two Tests will be held in Rawalpindi from December 11 to 15 and Karachi from December 19 to 23.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...