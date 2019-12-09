Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam has revealed that Sri Lanka will really miss veteran pace bowler Suranga Lakmal during the upcoming two-Test series.

Lakmal was ruled out of the series after contracting dengue fever and has been replaced by Asitha Fernando.

Fawad is set to make his international comeback in that series as he was picked in Pakistan’s Test squad.

The 34-year-old, who last played Test cricket in 2009, has been in superb form in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he has scored 781 runs in 10 matches for Sindh, which includes four centuries and two fifties, at an average of 71.

“Lakmal is one of Sri Lanka’s best bowlers in Tests, he has the most wickets amongst their fast bowlers so that will be a loss for Sri Lanka. As a team, we have to face whatever we come up against and do well,” Fawad was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Pakistan’s upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka will be historic as it will be their first Test series on home soil in over 10 years.

The two Tests will be held in Rawalpindi from December 11 to 15 and Karachi from December 19 to 23.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...