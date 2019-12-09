Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam has emotionally recalled how his father kept him motivated during his 10-year absence from Test cricket.

Fawad, who last played Test cricket in 2009, has been in superb form in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he has scored 781 runs in 10 matches for Sindh, which includes four centuries and two fifties, at an average of 71.

With the 34-year-old set to make his Test comeback in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, he reminisced about how his father never made him lose hope on playing Test cricket for Pakistan again.

“My focus right now is on the Test matches and on trying to deliver. Ten years is a long time, lots of days, hours, minutes, seconds, it will be difficult to discuss that time,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “It was a difficult time, you need motivation but when your family is with you then you get that.

“It’s important to stay amongst good people and in gatherings where you hear positive things. If you sit with people who say negative things like this is injustice. I didn’t have any gatherings like that. My friends always motivated me to keep performing next year and to keep knocking on the door. My father always used to say that I should keep fighting and not get worried.”

Pakistan’s upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka will be historic as it will be their first Test series on home soil in over 10 years.

The two Tests will be held in Rawalpindi from December 11 to 15 and Karachi from December 19 to 23.

