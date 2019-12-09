Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Veteran batsman Fawad Alam has outlined how Pakistan can whitewash Sri Lanka 2-0 in the upcoming Test series, which begins on Wednesday in Rawalpindi.

Fawad, who last played Test cricket in 2009, was recalled to Pakistan’s squad for the two-Test series.

This was due to his outstanding form in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he has scored 781 runs in 10 matches for Sindh, which includes four centuries and two fifties, at an average of 71.

The 34-year-old noted that if Pakistan win the first Test in Rawalpindi, it will put Sri Lanka under immense pressure for the second Test in Karachi, which his side can capitalise on and use to their advantage to try and win the series 2-0.

“No matter who the bowlers are, it depends on the conditions. The first Test is at Rawalpindi, if we win that and get a lead, we can put Sri Lanka under pressure in Karachi so we will try to perform well and deliver,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Pakistan’s upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka will be historic as it will be their first Test series on home soil in over 10 years.

The two Tests will be held in Rawalpindi from December 11 to 15 and Karachi from December 19 to 23.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...