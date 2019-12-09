Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam responded brilliantly to former chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq’s criticism that he would only be a domestic player like England’s Mark Ramprakash.

Instead of being offended by the remark, Fawad, who was recently recalled to Pakistan’s Test team for the series against Sri Lanka, said it was a “big honour for me” given the amount of success Ramprakash had in domestic cricket.

Ramprakash featured in 461 first-class matches and scored 35,659 runs, which included 114 centuries and 147 half-centuries, at an average of 53.14.

“He is one of our legends, I am not even close to him. That he said something about me, and I should reply to that – I can’t do that and my parents always taught me to have respect for elders,” Fawad was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “That’s his way of thinking. I will try to deliver and not focus on such things because that will bring negativity. He will always remain a legend for me, I can’t reply to what he said.

“If someone is comparing me with Ramprakash, that’s a big honour for me, he was a big player and played many matches for his country also. However much I’ve played, he played a lot more than me and made more than 100 hundreds, I don’t even have half that many. I will try my best to perform and prove people wrong.”

Pakistan’s upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka will be historic as it will be their first Test series on home soil in over 10 years.

The two Tests will be held in Rawalpindi from December 11 to 15 and Karachi from December 19 to 23.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...