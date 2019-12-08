Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq believes that young pace bowler Muhammad Musa is a “future prospect”.

Musa made his international debut during the recent tour of Australia, where he featured in the third Twenty20 International and second Test.

Musa went wicketless in both matches and has been dropped for the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

However, Misbah noted that the 19-year-old, who was retained by Islamabad United for next year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), has a lot of potential and will continue working with bowling coach Waqar Younis.

“(Muhammad) Musa Khan isn’t a part of the squad but he is working with Waqar bhai so he will stay with the squad as he is a future prospect,” Misbah was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Pakistan’s upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka will be historic as it will be their first Test series on home soil in over 10 years.

The two Tests will be held in Rawalpindi from December 11 to 15 and Karachi from December 19 to 23.

